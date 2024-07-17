Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.46 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.