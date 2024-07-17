Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $19.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.37. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $209.06 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

