Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of SHOP opened at $69.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -410.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

