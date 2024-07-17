Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,415,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 8,911,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 5.6 %

Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,250. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.25.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

