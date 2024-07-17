Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,415,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 8,911,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 5.6 %
Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,250. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.25.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.