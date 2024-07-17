Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

CAH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,957. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

