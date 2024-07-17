CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARG

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 443,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,222,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.