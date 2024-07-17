CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. 1,445,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,738. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

