CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CarMax Price Performance
NYSE KMX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. 1,445,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,738. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax
Insider Activity at CarMax
In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.