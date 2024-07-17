Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Casey’s General Stores worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $5,834,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.60.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,813. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.33.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

