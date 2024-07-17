Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.45

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 8699332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £101.81 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.04.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.