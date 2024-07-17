Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 11,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLST Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Catalyst Bancorp comprises approximately 0.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 1.32% of Catalyst Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

