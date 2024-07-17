Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FUN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,006. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

