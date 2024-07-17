Celanese Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 727,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,003. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.