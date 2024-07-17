CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 642.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 9,188,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.