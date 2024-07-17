Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 555,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.