CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The stock traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 160133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.19.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. Insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.73%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.