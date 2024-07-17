Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.25 price target by stock analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$7.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

