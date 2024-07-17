Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 6,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

