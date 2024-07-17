Cheelee Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.05 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Cheelee has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $420.56 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $21.74 or 0.00033088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 21.42899745 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,011,441.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars.

