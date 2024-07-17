Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 17,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

