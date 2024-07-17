Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. 7,295,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

