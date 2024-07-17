China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 29.99%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.