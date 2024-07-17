China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.2 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International accounts for about 10.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 1,552.88% of China Yuchai International worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.