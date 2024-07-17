Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 977,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
CHRRF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
