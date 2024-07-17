Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 977,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.

CHRRF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

