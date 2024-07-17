Chromia Price Tops $0.26 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $213.46 million and $12.00 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 832,406,311 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

