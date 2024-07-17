Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. 407,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

