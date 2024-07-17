Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Update

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 933,500 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.
Read Our Latest Report on Chuy’s
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
Chuy’s Stock Performance
CHUY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 268,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,681. The company has a market cap of $435.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.