Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Update

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 933,500 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 10.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $482,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 16.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 268,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,681. The company has a market cap of $435.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

