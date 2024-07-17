Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) EVP Gregory Francis William Gocal Sells 2,000 Shares

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $20,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,588.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Francis William Gocal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cibus alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Cibus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 128,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. Cibus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cibus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBUS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cibus during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cibus during the third quarter worth $199,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.