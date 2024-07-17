Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 204,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CING traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,431. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.60.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

