Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 3,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,571,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,594,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 110,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

