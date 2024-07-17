Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

