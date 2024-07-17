Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 31st

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

