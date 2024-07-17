Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 31st

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
