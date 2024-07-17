CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.67. 1,119,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,795. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.96 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

