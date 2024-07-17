Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDRO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 0.9 %

About Codere Online Luxembourg

NASDAQ CDRO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,843. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.