Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.74. 345,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

