Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,018,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 217,306 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. 3,756,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.56 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

