Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $356,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,161. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.