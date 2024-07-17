Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 2,098,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,385. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

