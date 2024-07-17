Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $189.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.43. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $248.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.