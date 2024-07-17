Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,743,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

