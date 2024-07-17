Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in June

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $5,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,236. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.
Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.