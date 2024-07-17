Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 15th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

