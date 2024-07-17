Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,683,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

