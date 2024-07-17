Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,035,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 10,699,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,191.6 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $87.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

