Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,035,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 10,699,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,191.6 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $87.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $87.68.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
