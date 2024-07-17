Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after buying an additional 1,006,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. 3,617,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,673. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

