Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 125 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average of $172.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

