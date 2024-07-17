Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,676. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $198.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

