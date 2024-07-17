Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

