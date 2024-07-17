Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $577.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.