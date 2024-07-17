Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $23.06 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CB traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.90. 873,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $191.30 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

