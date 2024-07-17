Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.01 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 2,635,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

